Delhi Congress Promises ₹8,500 Monthly Aid to Jobless Youth Under ‘Yuva Udan Yojana’

Delhi Congress launches the ‘Yuva Udan Yojana,’ promising ₹8,500 monthly financial aid for one year to educated, unemployed youth if elected in the 2025 Assembly polls.

New Delhi: In a major announcement ahead of the February 5 Assembly election, the Delhi Congress has pledged to provide a monthly allowance of ₹8,500 for one year to educated, unemployed youth if voted to power. This promise comes under the newly introduced ‘Yuva Udan Yojana’, aimed at addressing rising unemployment in the capital.

Announcement Ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s Mega Rally

The announcement was strategically made a day before Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s scheduled mega rally in Seelampur, East Delhi. The event is expected to boost the party’s campaign and engage the youth demographic.

Congress Vows to Tackle “Breathlessness, Lawlessness, and Joblessness”

Former Union Minister Sachin Pilot and Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) President Devender Yadav highlighted the deteriorating conditions in Delhi, accusing both the Central and Delhi governments of neglecting issues related to educated, unemployed youth.

Pilot emphasized Congress’ legacy in driving the IT revolution and economic reforms under Rajiv Gandhi and Manmohan Singh, which generated employment opportunities. He assured that Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge are fully committed to supporting unemployed graduates.

Focus on Skill Development and Employment

Sachin Pilot explained that the proposed financial aid would not only support youth financially but also help them transition into the workforce. “We are guaranteeing ₹8,500 per month for a year and will help them get absorbed into companies through training programs,” he said.

DPCC President Devender Yadav added that the state government would actively assist in enhancing the youth’s skills and encourage self-employment initiatives.

Also Read: Assam Rifles Camp Attacked in Manipur’s Kamjong District

Criticism of AAP Government’s 10-Year Rule

The Congress leaders criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, claiming that Delhi has regressed over the past decade, suffering from severe issues like pollution (“breathlessness”), rising crime (“lawlessness”), and unemployment (“joblessness”).

Congress Pledges Constructive and Development-Focused Politics

Pilot assured voters that the Congress is contesting the election with the intent to win and implement meaningful reforms. He stated, “If the people support us, we will invest government funds wisely to address the growing frustration among the educated youth.”

NSUI President Varun Chaudhary, seen as a youth icon, was also present at the announcement, signaling the party’s strong focus on engaging young voters.