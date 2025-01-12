North East

Assam Rifles Camp Attacked in Manipur’s Kamjong District

A temporary Assam Rifles camp in Manipur’s Kamjong district was attacked after a confrontation between villagers and personnel over the transportation of wood. No injuries were reported, and tensions remain high in the area.

Fouzia Farhana12 January 2025 - 14:44
Imphal: A temporary Assam Rifles camp in Manipur’s Kamjong district was attacked on Saturday, following a confrontation between villagers and Assam Rifles personnel. The incident occurred in Hongbei village, where Assam Rifles personnel resorted to firing to control the situation. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Confrontation Over Wood Transportation

The conflict began when Assam Rifles troopers stopped vehicles carrying wood, which the villagers claimed was meant for house construction. Tensions escalated, leading to the attack on the temporary Assam Rifles camp.

Local MLA’s Intervention and Unresolved Tensions

Following the attack, local MLA Leishiyo Keishing arrived in the area and held discussions with Assam Rifles personnel. However, despite the talks, no resolution was reached regarding the situation.

Leishiyo Keishing emphasized that it is the responsibility of the Forest Department, not the Assam Rifles, to monitor the movement of wood in the area.

Current Situation

The situation in the region remains tense, with villagers still present in the area. Authorities are closely monitoring developments as the standoff continues.

