Under-Construction Building Collapses at Kannauj Railway Station, Several Workers Trapped

An under-construction building at Kannauj Railway Station collapsed, trapping several workers under rubble. Rescue operations are underway, with multiple injuries reported.

Kannauj: An under-construction building at the Kannauj railway station collapsed on Saturday afternoon, trapping at least two dozen workers under the rubble.

The incident has resulted in injuries to 23 people, with six of them pulled from the debris and rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Rescue Operations Underway at Kannauj Railway Station

The collapse occurred when the roof shuttering — a temporary structure used to support concrete during construction — gave way while workers were on-site. Initial visuals from the site revealed scenes of chaos, with clouds of dust and broken beams as people rushed to rescue those trapped beneath the debris.

District Magistrate Shubhrant Kumar Shukl confirmed the incident and stated, “Our first priority is to rescue the workers who are trapped. We are using all resources at our disposal for the rescue efforts.”

Injuries and Rescue Efforts

According to official sources, 23 workers have been injured in the incident. While 20 of them have sustained minor injuries, three workers are reported to have grievous injuries. The workers have been admitted to nearby hospitals for medical treatment, and ambulances are on standby to assist in the rescue.

Minister of State for Social Welfare Asim Arun, who visited the site, confirmed that the construction was part of the new terminal project for Kannauj railway station under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT). He stated, “The rescue operation is ongoing and will take a few more hours.”

Investigation and Compensation for Victims

The North Eastern Railway (NER) has formed a high-level committee to investigate the cause of the collapse. The investigation team will include the chief engineer, planning and design, the additional divisional railway manager, and the chief security commissioner of the Railway Protection Force.

The injured workers are receiving medical treatment, and the compensation for the victims has been increased. Rs 50,000 will be provided to those with minor injuries, while Rs 2.5 lakh will be granted to those with serious injuries.

State Government and Emergency Response

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to ensure the safe recovery of the trapped workers and to provide proper medical treatment. State Relief Commissioner Bhanu Chandra Goswami is coordinating relief efforts with the district administration.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have been deployed at the site, where they are working tirelessly to rescue the workers. The emergency ward at the district hospital has been placed on alert, with doctors ready to assist the injured.

Efforts continue at the site as authorities and rescue teams work together to free the trapped workers and provide necessary medical care.