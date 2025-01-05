Tamil Nadu Prepares for Pongal: Special Buses and Gift Hampers Announced

Chennai: As Tamil Nadu gears up to celebrate Pongal on January 15, the state government has unveiled extensive plans to ensure a hassle-free holiday for its residents.

From operating 15,000 special buses to distributing festive gift hampers, authorities are making significant efforts to facilitate smooth travel and enhance celebrations across the state.

Special Bus Services for Pongal Travelers

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) has announced the operation of 15,000 special buses to accommodate the surge in travelers heading to their hometowns for Pongal.

Key Details of the Special Bus Operations:

Dates: January 10 to January 13

January 10 to January 13 Routes: 12,000 buses will depart from Chennai to various destinations, supplementing the city’s daily fleet of 2,092 buses.

12,000 buses will depart from Chennai to various destinations, supplementing the city’s daily fleet of 2,092 buses. Boarding Points: Kilambakkam, Koyambedu, and Madhavaram bus termini.

To address potential fare hikes by private omnibus operators, the Tamil Nadu Transport Department has formed 30 inspection teams. These teams will:

Conduct statewide inspections.

Impose penalties on violators.

Seize buses and revoke permits for overcharging.

Demand for Travel:

All trains departing from Chennai to southern districts are already fully booked.

Bus reservations have exceeded 75,000, with numbers expected to rise sharply from January 6.

Public holidays for Pongal have been declared from January 14 to 16, giving residents a six-day break when combined with the weekend on January 18 and 19.

A high-level meeting led by Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar on January 6 will finalize the bus operation plans, with an official announcement to follow.

Pongal Gift Hampers for Ration Cardholders

The Tamil Nadu government has also announced special gift hampers for ration cardholders to help families celebrate Pongal without financial strain.

What’s Included in the 2024 Pongal Gift Hamper?

₹1,000 in cash

One kilogram each of rice, sugar, tamarind , and sugarcane

, and sugarcane 21 essential festival items

Dhotis and sarees for every ration cardholder

To ensure efficient distribution, the government has introduced:

Special tokens for ration cardholders to prevent overcrowding.

for ration cardholders to prevent overcrowding. Consideration for direct bank transfers for the cash component, with ration shop distribution as a backup plan if challenges arise.

Boost in Dhotis and Sarees Production

This year, the Tamil Nadu government has allocated ₹100 crore for producing 1.77 crore dhotis and an equal number of sarees for Pongal.

Highlights of the Production Initiative:

Benefits 63,000 power looms across the state.

across the state. The production of dhotis has increased by 77 lakh , and sarees by 53 lakh compared to last year.

, and sarees by compared to last year. Cotton yarn will be used for the 2024-25 cycle, with polyester yarn introduced in 2025-26.

Economic and Cultural Impact of Pongal

Pongal is one of Tamil Nadu’s most significant festivals, celebrated to mark the harvest season and express gratitude to nature. The four-day festival includes:

Bhogi Pongal: A day to discard old belongings and start afresh. Thai Pongal: The main day of thanksgiving to the Sun God. Mattu Pongal: Celebrated to honor cattle for their contribution to agriculture. Kaanum Pongal: A day for socializing and family reunions.

The government’s proactive measures, including special transportation and gift distributions, reflect the festival’s importance in Tamil Nadu’s cultural and economic landscape.