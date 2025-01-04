Tamil Nadu Government Declares Public Holiday on January 17 to Extend Pongal Celebrations

Chennai: In a move to extend the Pongal festival celebrations and offer relief to people across the state, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has declared January 17 (Friday) a public holiday.

This extended break allows the people of Tamil Nadu to enjoy an extended six-day holiday to celebrate the traditional harvest festival with family and friends.

Details of the Extended Holidays

Pongal Festival on January 14 : The traditional Pongal festival will be celebrated on January 14 (Tuesday) , and the Tamil Nadu government had already declared holidays for three days (January 14-16) , followed by the weekend holidays on January 18-19 (Saturday and Sunday) .

Holiday on January 17 : To further enhance the celebrations, the Tamil Nadu government has granted an additional public holiday on January 17 , Friday , allowing government employees, students, teachers, and families to visit their native places and celebrate the harvest festival with loved ones.

Compensation for the Holiday: In return for the January 17 holiday, the government has announced that January 25, Saturday, will be a working day, ensuring that the overall productivity is maintained.

Six-Day Extended Holiday for Pongal

With the announcement, students, parents, government employees, and teachers will now enjoy a six-day holiday, from January 14 to January 19, to celebrate Pongal and participate in family gatherings and celebrations. This extended break offers more opportunities for people to visit their native towns and spend time with their families.

Pongal Celebrations and Government’s Decision

The government took this decision based on requests from various sections of society, who sought the opportunity to celebrate Pongal through the weekends and ensure that families could come together for the traditional harvest festival.

Pongal Festival: Significance and Celebrations

Pongal, which is celebrated with much enthusiasm in Tamil Nadu, marks the beginning of the harvest season and is a time for thanksgiving to the Sun God. The festival is celebrated with feasts, traditional rituals, and cultural events, making it one of the most important holidays in the state.