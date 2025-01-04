Explosion at Fireworks Factory in Tamil Nadu: CM Announces Rs 4 Lakh Ex-Gratia for Deceased Families

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the families of those who lost their lives in a tragic fireworks factory explosion in Sattur, Virudhunagar district, on Saturday.

The explosion resulted in the deaths of six workers, all men, and caused significant damage to the factory.

Explosion Details and Investigation

The blast occurred while workers were reportedly weighing chemicals and preparing materials for firecrackers. Preliminary investigations suggest that the explosion might have been triggered by power leakage or friction between explosives during the preparation process.

The explosion claimed the lives of six workers. Rescue operations were promptly initiated by the Fire Department, and the injured were rushed to local hospitals.

The Vachakkarapatti Police have registered a case against four individuals, including factory owners Balaji and Sasibalan. Charges have been filed under five sections, including causing death by negligence and failure to implement proper safety measures.

Chief Minister’s Response and Measures

CM Stalin expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and announced the ex-gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh per family.

CM Stalin recently visited Virudhunagar, urging fireworks factory owners to implement safety measures to prevent such accidents. Despite these warnings, incidents like this continue to occur in the region, which is known as the fireworks capital of Tamil Nadu.

Fireworks Industry in Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar, particularly Sivakasi, is home to over 300 firecracker factories. This area produces 70% of India's firecracker supply, and the industry employs nearly four lakh workers across 1,150 factories.

The fireworks industry has seen a decline in production due to Supreme Court-imposed restrictions, particularly a ban on the use of barium nitrate and additional regulations on joined crackers. These changes have led to a 30% reduction in production, according to factory owners.

Ongoing Concerns and Future Steps

Despite the Chief Minister's inspection and calls for safety measures, the district continues to witness frequent accidents. In 2024 alone, Virudhunagar recorded 17 accidents in firecracker factories, resulting in 54 fatalities.

The annual turnover of Tamil Nadu's fireworks industry is approximately Rs 6,000 crore, but the industry's safety issues remain a significant concern.