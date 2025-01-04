Six Killed in Fireworks Factory Explosion in Tamil Nadu’s Sattur: Rescue Operations Underway

Chennai: In a tragic incident, six workers lost their lives, and several others sustained severe burns following an explosion at a fireworks factory in Sattur, located in Tamil Nadu‘s Virudhunagar district, on Saturday.

Explosion Claims Lives at Sattur Fireworks Factory

The Sattur Police have indicated that the death toll could rise, as many injured individuals remain in critical condition. Preliminary investigations suggest that the explosion may have been caused by a power leakage or friction between explosive materials during firecracker preparation.

Swift Response by Fire Department

Firefighters promptly reached the scene, extinguished the blaze, and are continuing rescue operations to ensure no one remains trapped. Authorities are meticulously examining the site to determine the exact cause of the explosion.

Chief Minister’s Safety Directive Followed by Tragedy

The incident comes just weeks after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin visited Virudhunagar district. During his visit, he urged fireworks factory owners to prioritize worker safety and implement stringent safety measures to prevent such accidents. Despite these efforts, safety lapses remain a concern in the region.

Virudhunagar: Tamil Nadu’s Fireworks Hub

Virudhunagar, particularly Sivakasi, is renowned as the “fireworks capital” of Tamil Nadu, producing 70% of India’s firecrackers. With over 1,150 factories in the district and surrounding areas, the fireworks industry employs nearly 4 lakh workers and generates an annual turnover of approximately ₹6,000 crore.

However, the sector has faced challenges in recent years. The Supreme Court’s ban on barium nitrate, a key ingredient in firecracker manufacturing, and restrictions on joined crackers have significantly impacted production. Business owners in Sivakasi report a 30% decline in production due to these limitations.

Frequent Accidents Highlight Industry Risks

The fireworks industry in Virudhunagar has witnessed numerous accidents in recent years. In 2024 alone, 17 incidents in firecracker factories claimed 54 lives. These recurring tragedies underscore the urgent need for strict enforcement of safety regulations and compliance across all factories.

The Sattur explosion is a stark reminder of the risks associated with the fireworks industry. As investigations continue, it is imperative for stakeholders to prioritize safety measures to prevent future tragedies and ensure the well-being of workers.