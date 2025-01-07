Tamil Nadu Transport Department to Operate 5,736 Special Buses for Pongal Festival Travel

Chennai: To manage the heavy rush during Pongal, the Tamil Nadu Transport Department will operate 5,736 special buses from Chennai to various parts of the state between January 10 and 13. Pongal, one of Tamil Nadu’s most celebrated festivals, will be observed on January 15, with many people traveling to their hometowns to celebrate.

In addition to the special buses, 2,092 regular buses will also operate during this period, ensuring smooth travel for commuters. The Tamil Nadu Transport Department announced a total of 7,800 buses to be operated from locations outside Chennai.

Also Read: Former Bollywood Actress Sana Khan Welcomes Second Baby Boy with Husband Anas Saiyad

Return Journey After Pongal

For the return journey, the department will operate 5,290 special buses to Chennai from different parts of the state between January 15 and 19. This will be supplemented by 2,092 regular buses, as well as 6,926 buses traveling to destinations outside Chennai.

Major Bus Terminals and Routes

Special buses to popular destinations like Puducherry, Cuddalore, Chidambaram, Tiruchy, and Madurai will depart from the KCBT and Kilambakkam bus terminals. Buses traveling to Kancheepuram, Vellore, Bengaluru, and destinations along the East Coast Road (ECR) will leave from CMBT, Koyambedu. Additionally, buses to Andhra Pradesh and Ponneri will operate from MMBT, Madhavaram.

Inspection Teams to Prevent Fare Exploitation

To ensure fair pricing and prevent exploitation by private bus operators charging excessive fares, the Tamil Nadu Transport Department has set up 30 inspection teams. These teams will conduct statewide inspections during the Pongal travel period, and violators will face penalties, bus seizures, and possible revocations of temporary permits.

Train and Bus Booking Surge

With Pongal approaching, all trains departing from Chennai to southern districts are already fully booked. Bus bookings are also surging, with over 75,000 reservations made so far. This number is expected to rise significantly starting January 7, as public holidays for Pongal are declared from January 14 to 16, providing a six-day break.

Government’s Festive Preparations for Pongal

To mark the Pongal festival, the Tamil Nadu government will distribute gift hampers to ration cardholders, which will include Rs 1,000 in cash, 1 kg of rice, sugar, tamarind, sugarcane, and 21 essential festival items. To streamline distribution and avoid overcrowding, the government is considering direct bank transfers for the cash component. If there are challenges with bank transfers, funds will be distributed through ration shops with special tokens issued for the beneficiaries.

Dhotis and Sarees for Beneficiaries

The Tamil Nadu government has also allocated Rs 100 crore for the production of 1.77 crore dhotis and an equal number of sarees to be distributed to ration cardholders and beneficiaries under the Old Age Pension Scheme. This year’s production marks a significant increase, with 77 lakhs more dhotis and 53 lakhs more sarees compared to the previous year. The government has opted for cotton yarn for the 2024-25 production cycle, with plans to introduce polyester yarn for the 2025-26 cycle, benefiting 63,000 power looms across the state.