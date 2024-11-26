Tanker Seized for Dumping Chemicals into Musi River at Langar Houz

Suspicious Locals Prevent Environmental Hazard in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, November 26, 2024 – In a swift action, local residents of Langar Houz successfully apprehended a tanker driver on Monday night after spotting the vehicle attempting to dump harmful chemical waste into the Musi River. The tanker, emblazoned with bold lettering of “Hydrochloric Acid,” raised alarm when it was seen heading towards the riverbed near the Ram Temple in Langar Houz.

The incident unfolded late at night when concerned neighborhood residents noticed the large tanker approaching the Musi River. Recognizing the potential threat to the environment, they grew suspicious and decided to investigate. Upon confronting the driver, they were told that he had been instructed to release the chemical effluent into the river.

The residents immediately informed the Attapur police, who arrived at the scene and took the driver into custody. The tanker, carrying hydrochloric acid, was seized by the authorities. According to local reports, residents have long been complaining about industrial waste being illicitly discharged into the river by nearby industries in the Attapur area, leading to environmental concerns.

The authorities are now investigating the source of the chemical release and have pledged to take appropriate action to prevent such incidents in the future. Local residents have urged the government to strengthen surveillance and enforcement to protect the Musi River from illegal pollution. This incident highlights the ongoing struggle against industrial waste disposal in Hyderabad’s rivers, a matter that has been affecting communities for years.

Environmentalists have also voiced concerns over the toxic impact of such waste on the ecosystem and public health, stressing the need for stricter regulations and better waste management practices to safeguard water bodies like Musi.