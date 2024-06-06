Task Force Uncovers Major Violations at Blinkit Warehouse in Medchal Malkajgiri District

Hyderabad: A recent inspection by the task force team at the Blinkit Warehouse in Devar Yamjal, Medchal Malkajgiri District, has revealed a series of alarming violations.

During the inspection, the premises were found to be highly disorganized and unhygienic, with storage racks covered in dust. The inspection also noted the absence of a Fostac trainee on site, which is a requirement for proper food safety training.

Furthermore, food handlers at the warehouse were discovered to be working without essential protective gear such as headgears, gloves, and aprons. Medical fitness certificates for these handlers were also missing, raising serious health concerns.

In a troubling mix of storage practices, cosmetic products were found stored alongside food items, posing a significant risk of contamination.

The license of Whole Farm Congruence Trade and Services Pvt Ltd was found to be non-compliant with the FSS Act, particularly concerning the address mentioned on the label. A notice regarding this issue will be sent to the company.

Additionally, products manufactured by Kamakshi Foods were found with expired licenses. Consequently, food items including Suji, Raw Peanut Butter, Maida, Poha, Besan, and Bajra, valued at Rs. 30,000, were seized.

Suspected infested Whole Farm Ragi Flour and Toor Dal, worth Rs. 52,000, were also confiscated, with samples sent to a laboratory for further analysis.

Authorities have stated that a notice will be issued to the responsible parties, and further action will be taken based on the findings.

This inspection highlights the critical need for strict adherence to food safety regulations to ensure consumer health and safety.