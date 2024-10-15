TDP Incharge Guduri Erixion Babu and Cadre Donate ₹30.85 Lakh to CM’s Relief Fund for Flood Victims

Yerragondapalem: In a generous show of solidarity with the flood-affected people of Andhra Pradesh, Yerragondapalem TDP Incharge Shri Guduri Erixion Babu and the TDP cadre have made a significant contribution of ₹30,85,000 to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

The donation, aimed at supporting relief efforts for those impacted by the recent floods, exemplifies the commitment of the TDP to stand by the people of the state in times of crisis.

The contribution has been praised as a reflection of the enduring spirit of the TDP workers, who consistently rise to the occasion to support their fellow citizens. The donation has brought much-needed assistance to the relief efforts being carried out across the flood-ravaged regions of Andhra Pradesh.

Shri Guduri Erixion Babu and the TDP cadre were lauded for their dedication to the welfare of the people, with many expressing appreciation for their selfless support in this time of need.