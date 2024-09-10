Teacher at Morarji Desai Residential School Found with 5000 Nude Videos of Students

Kolar, Karnataka: Muniyappa, a drawing teacher at Morarji Desai Residential School in Moolur Taluk, Kolar District, has been arrested after police discovered over 5,000 illicit videos on his mobile devices. This arrest follows a complaint filed by concerned parents several months ago.

Investigations revealed that Muniyappa had recorded and stored numerous explicit videos, including footage of students from the school. Authorities seized five phones from the accused, and forensic analysis confirmed the presence of this disturbing content.

The case has been officially registered, and law enforcement officials are actively investigating the full extent of Muniyappa’s actions. The incident has raised significant concerns about student safety and underscores the urgent need for enhanced protective measures within educational institutions.

🚨 BREAKING: #Karnataka Teacher Caught with 5,000 Nude Videos of Students!



A drawing teacher at a residential school in Kolar, Karnataka has been caught with a shocking collection of over 5,000 nude videos of students on his mobile phone! pic.twitter.com/eErJNFXmPf — The Crime Feed India (@CrimeFeedIndia) September 10, 2024

The local community is in shock, and efforts are underway to support the affected students. The investigation is ongoing, and further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Police Investigation Reveals 5,000 Nude Videos on Teacher’s Phone

The forensic investigation into Muniyappa’s phone has uncovered over 5,000 nude videos. The probe is ongoing.

Additional Controversy at Morarji Desai Residential School

In 2023, Social Welfare Minister H.C. Mahadevappa ordered the suspension of the warden, principal, and Group-D staff at Morarji Desai Residential School. This action followed reports that students were forced to clean the school’s sewage tank. The affected students, from seventh to ninth grades and believed to be from Scheduled Castes, were involved in this incident.