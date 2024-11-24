Teacher Dies by Suicide in Bheemunipatnam After Harassment in the Name of Love

Visakhapatnam: In a tragic incident, a teacher named Rashi from Bheemunipatnam (Bhimili) in Visakhapatnam district lost her life after reportedly facing harassment from a man named Raju under the pretense of love.

According to sources, Rashi attempted suicide on November 16, 2024, following sustained harassment. Despite receiving treatment, she succumbed to her injuries on November 21, 2024.

The case has taken a controversial turn as reports allege that Bheemunipatnam police kept details of Rashi’s death confidential, raising questions about the transparency of the investigation.

Background:

Rashi, a schoolteacher, was reportedly harassed by Raju, leading to her extreme decision.

After her demise, there has been growing demand from the community for a thorough and transparent investigation into the incident.

Public Reaction:

The incident has sparked outrage among locals and social activists, calling for strict action against harassment and a fair probe into the role of authorities in handling the case.

Authorities’ Response:

The police have yet to release an official statement addressing the allegations of withholding information about Rashi’s death. Activists and family members are urging immediate action against the accused and a review of the police’s conduct.

This incident has highlighted the urgent need to address harassment cases sensitively and ensure justice for victims while raising awareness about mental health and support systems.