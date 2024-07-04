Team India Prepares for Victory Parade in Mumbai: See Live Video Here

Mumbai: The open bus for Team India is ready as the T20 World Cup 2024 champions are set for a much-anticipated victory parade in Mumbai on Thursday.

The Men in Blue landed in Delhi early Thursday morning and proceeded to the ITC Maurya Hotel for rest before a meeting-cum-breakfast with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg.

During the meeting, PM Modi interacted with each player of the T20 World Cup-winning squad and posed for photos with Team India and the coveted trophy.

After the meeting, the Indian squad departed from the Prime Minister’s residence and headed straight to Indira Gandhi International Airport, where they took a flight to Mumbai.

Upon landing in Mumbai, the Indian players will embark on an open bus victory parade to celebrate bringing the T20 World Cup trophy home after 17 years. The parade will start from Marine Drive and conclude at Wankhede Stadium, where the players will take a victory lap before placing the trophy at the BCCI headquarters.

Ahead of the much-awaited victory parade, visuals of the special open bus for Team India went viral on social media. The video shows a specially designed bus that looks visually stunning, serving as a perfect tribute to Team India’s glorious T20 World Cup triumph.