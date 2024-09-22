Tears and Protests: Families Devastated as Hydra Demolishes Structures Without Warning

Hyderabad: In a surprising move, authorities have begun demolishing several structures near the Nalla Cheruvu area in Kukatpally, causing distress among the affected residents. Heavy machinery, including hydra cranes, was seen tearing down buildings early this morning, leaving many families and business owners devastated.

Tears and Pleas Go Unheard

Amid the chaos, emotional scenes unfolded as those affected pleaded with officials for more time. Many claimed that they were not given any prior notice about the demolition drive, accusing the authorities of acting in haste. “We were not informed at all. They are demolishing everything without giving us any chance to retrieve our belongings,” said one resident in tears, echoing the frustration of many others.

Business Owners Hit Hard

Among the worst affected was a local businessman who had invested ₹50 lakh in setting up a food catering stall in the area. Speaking to reporters, he expressed his devastation: “I have put my entire savings into this business. They didn’t even allow us time to move our equipment or save anything. We just want some time to recover.”

Calls for Notice and Relief

The residents and business owners have been pleading with the authorities to give them more time. “All we are asking for is a little time to move our belongings. This sudden action has left us with nothing,” lamented another resident. As the dust settles, the affected people are calling for proper communication and justice in what they describe as an unfair and hurried demolition process.