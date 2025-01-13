Technical Issues Force Blue Origin to Delay New Glenn Rocket Launch Again

New Delhi: Blue Origin has once again delayed the launch of its massive New Glenn rocket, marking the third consecutive delay, citing technical issues.

Previous Postponements and Weather Concerns

The launch was initially scheduled for January 10, then postponed to January 12 due to rough offshore weather conditions that could affect the rocket’s landing on the company’s recovery ship in the Atlantic. Similar weather concerns arose for Monday’s attempt, with Space Force officials forecasting only a 50 percent chance of favorable liftoff conditions at launch time.

Subsystem Issue Leads to Further Delay

After two hours into the launch window, Blue Origin announced that it had to stand down from the launch attempt. “We’re standing down on today’s launch attempt to troubleshoot a vehicle subsystem issue that will take us beyond our launch window,” the company shared in a post on social media platform X.

The company did not provide an immediate new launch date, stating that it is “reviewing opportunities.”

New Glenn’s Inaugural Mission

New Glenn’s inaugural mission (NG-1) is an important milestone for Blue Origin, as it marks the company’s “first National Security Space Launch certification flight.” The mission’s primary goal is to reach orbit safely, with an ambitious attempt to land the rocket booster in the Atlantic Ocean – the company’s first offshore landing attempt.

The New Glenn rocket will carry the Blue Ring Pathfinder payload, which will test key systems for the Defense Innovation Unit’s Orbital Logistics program.

Delays and Development

In December, Blue Origin completed a crucial hot-fire test of New Glenn, marking the first integrated test of the launch vehicle. The rocket’s debut launches initially targeted for 2020, has faced multiple delays due to issues with the development of the BE-4 engine.

New Glenn: The Largest and Most Powerful Rocket

Standing at 98 meters tall, equivalent to the height of a 32-story building, New Glenn is the largest and most powerful rocket ever built and launched. It is named in honor of NASA astronaut John Glenn, the first American astronaut to orbit Earth, who completed three orbits in 1962.