Teen Attacked with Knife in Subzi Mandi, Hyderabad

A shocking incident took place in the Subzi Mandi area under the jurisdiction of the Kulsumpura Police Station, Hyderabad. A boy named Pavan was attacked by three unidentified individuals who arrived on a two-wheeler and assaulted him with a knife.

The assailants fled the scene immediately after the attack. Pavan, despite being injured, managed to reach Osmania Hospital and informed his family about the incident.

The police have registered a case and are currently investigating the identities of the attackers and the motive behind the assault. The incident was captured on nearby CCTV cameras, which authorities are reviewing to gather clues.

Local residents, after witnessing the brutal attack on CCTV footage, have expressed fear and concern for their safety.