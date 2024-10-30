Hyderabad

Teen Suffers Severe Burns from High-Tension Wire Incident During Diwali Decorations

In Amberpet, a 14-year-old boy named Abhi suffered critical injuries after coming into contact with a high-tension wire while setting up festive Diwali lighting.

Abdul Wasi30 October 2024 - 12:44
Hyderabad: In Amberpet, a 14-year-old boy named Abhi suffered critical injuries after coming into contact with a high-tension wire while setting up festive Diwali lighting.

The incident occurred as Abhi was decorating his home for Diwali when his body accidentally touched the high-voltage line passing over the house, resulting in severe burns across his body.

The young boy was immediately rushed to Gandhi Hospital for urgent medical treatment. Hospital sources have reported that Abhi’s condition remains critical as doctors work to stabilize him.

