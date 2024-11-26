Teenage Girl Loses Life in Hyderabad Hospital After 20 Days on Ventilator

Hyderabad: A heartbreaking incident has come to light as a 16-year-old student, Shailaja, from the Wankidi Tribal Ashram School in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district, passed away at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad.

Shailaja succumbed to severe complications resulting from food poisoning, marking a tragic end to a 20-day battle for survival.

Timeline of the Tragedy

The food poisoning outbreak occurred on October 30, 2024, at the Wankidi Tribal Ashram School, affecting 64 individuals, including students and staff. Shailaja, along with two other severely affected students, was transferred to NIMS in Hyderabad on November 5 for advanced treatment. Despite being placed on ventilator support, Shailaja’s condition deteriorated, and doctors pronounced her dead-on November 25.

Her body was subsequently sent to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad for a postmortem. Following the examination, her remains were transported to her hometown under police protection, as tensions ran high among grieving family members and concerned citizens.

Impact on Shailaja’s Family

Shailaja’s mother, Mirabai, expressed immense grief over the loss of her daughter, describing it as an irreparable void. The family has called for justice, demanding accountability for the negligence that led to the tragedy.

Negligence and Public Outrage

The incident has raised serious concerns about the standards of hygiene and safety at the Wankidi Tribal Ashram School. The food poisoning outbreak highlights a potential lapse in food quality control and overall management of the school’s facilities.

Also Read | Hyderabad Tragedy: Sixth Grader Chokes to Death During Lunch at School

The tragedy also led to public unrest at Gandhi Hospital, where Shailaja’s body was taken for the postmortem. Authorities were forced to deploy a heavy police presence to manage tensions in Hyderabad, reflecting the scale of public outrage over the incident.

Political Reaction

Former Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Harish Rao sharply criticized the state government, accusing it of negligence and failure to prevent such incidents. Rao demanded a compensation of Rs. 50 lakh for Shailaja’s family, stating, “This tragedy is a result of government inaction. The family must be supported adequately for their irreparable loss.”

Government Accountability Under Scrutiny

The incident has ignited discussions about the accountability of authorities in ensuring the well-being of students in government-run institutions. Activists and opposition leaders have called for strict action against those responsible for the negligence, urging the government to implement better food safety measures across schools, particularly in tribal and rural areas.

Call for Improved Safety Standards

This tragic case has underscored the urgent need for better oversight in school management. Key measures being suggested by activists include:

Regular Food Quality Inspections: Ensuring food served in schools meets safety and nutritional standards. Enhanced Medical Facilities: Equipping schools with basic medical care to handle emergencies promptly. Accountability Mechanisms: Holding school administrations responsible for lapses and implementing strict penalties for negligence.

Conclusion

Shailaja’s death is a stark reminder of the dire need for systemic changes in the management of government-run educational institutions. As her family mourns an unimaginable loss, it is imperative for the government to take swift action to prevent such tragedies in the future.

By addressing the root causes of such incidents and prioritizing student safety, authorities can honor Shailaja’s memory and ensure a safer environment for all students across Telangana.