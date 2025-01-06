Telangana: 50 Electric Buses Launched by TGSRTC
Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has launched 50 electric buses in Warangal, aiming to boost sustainable public transport. An additional 25 buses will be introduced by Sankranti, enhancing eco-friendly travel in the region.
Warangal: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has officially launched 50 electric buses in Warangal on Monday. The buses were flagged off by Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, alongside key political figures such as Ministers Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Konda Surekha, MP Kadiyam Kavya, MLAs Nayini Rajender Reddy, Revuri Prakash Reddy, Nagaraju, Finance Commission Chairman Rajaiah, and Warangal Mayor Gundu Sudharani at Hayagriva Grounds in Hanumakonda.
Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar Announces Further Plans
During the launch event, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar revealed that Warangal will receive a total of 112 electric buses, with 50 launched today. Additionally, 25 more buses are scheduled to be launched by the Sankranti festival. This move is part of a broader initiative to modernize the public transport system in Telangana and reduce the carbon footprint of the state.
Congress Government’s Impact on RTC Services
Minister Prabhakar also highlighted the Congress government’s initiatives, such as the introduction of free bus travel for women within 48 hours of coming to power. Since its implementation, around 125 crore women have benefitted from this facility, saving a total of Rs 4,350 crore. He further mentioned that the occupancy rate for RTC buses has doubled, a success attributed to the hardworking RTC employees.