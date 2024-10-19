Telangana ACB catches Section Officer accepting Rs 15,000 bribe

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday caught a Section Officer of the Civil Supplies Department red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs15,000.

At around 1510 hours, on Friday, Vikram Alexander, Section Officer at the Office of Consumer Affairs, Food & Civil Supplies Department, Hyderabad, was apprehended by the ACB’s Hyderabad City Range-1 Unit. He had demanded and accepted the bribe from a complainant to process the latter’s pension benefits file.

The officer was found to have acted improperly and dishonestly in performing his public duty, according to an official statement by the ACB on Saturday.

The bribe money was recovered from him, and a chemical test confirmed that the right-hand fingers of the accused yielded positive results.

The officer was being arrested and produced before the Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases at Nampally Court, Hyderabad, the statement added.