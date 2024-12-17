Telangana ACB traps Dy Forest Range Officer taking Rs 4,500 bribe

Telangana

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Monday evening caught a Deputy Forest Range Officer red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 4,500 in Telangana.

Uma Devi17 December 2024 - 15:26
Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Monday evening caught a Deputy Forest Range Officer red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 4,500 in Telangana.

The accused officer, Hafeezuddin (51), Deputy Forest Range Officer, Metpalli (in charge of Kathalapur Mandal), and a resident of Venkatraopet, Metpalli Town and Mandal, Jagtial District, was caught red-handed at his rented residence in Venkatraopet.

According to an official ACB statement, the officer demanded and accepted the bribe from the complainant in exchange for issuing a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to transport mango wood from Ippalapalli village, Jagtial District, to Kamareddy Town.

The bribe amount was recovered from Hafeezuddin’s possession, and a chemical test conducted on his fingers yielded positive results, confirming the handling of the bribe money.

The ACB stated that the accused acted improperly and dishonestly to obtain an undue advantage, violating the duties of his position.

The accused officer was being arrested and presented before the special Judge for SPE and ACB cases in Karimnagar.

