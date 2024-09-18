Telangana: Allegations of Misconduct by Nurses in Newborn’s Death

Hyderabad: A serious allegation has been made against nurses at a hospital in Telangana following the death of a newborn during childbirth. The incident occurred at the Huzurnagar Area Hospital in the Suryapet district.

According to reports, Renuka from Gorum Pundutanda was admitted to the hospital with severe abdominal pain. Her husband has accused the nurses of conducting the delivery, which led to the death of the newborn. He claims that despite the intensifying pain, doctors did not attend to his wife, and the nurses proceeded with the delivery without proper medical supervision.

The family alleges that there was a lack of adequate care and attention from the hospital staff, leading to tragic outcomes. The incident has raised concerns about the quality of medical care provided at the facility.