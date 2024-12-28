Weather Update: Cold Wave Intensifies in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

TelanganaAndhra Pradesh

The cold wave has intensified across the Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, with several areas experiencing a significant drop in temperatures.

Mohammed Yousuf28 December 2024 - 12:47
Hyderabad: The cold wave has intensified across the Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, with several areas experiencing a significant drop in temperatures.

In Telangana, the minimum temperature in many locations dropped to 15 degrees Celsius, with the northern and central regions recording particularly colder conditions. According to the Meteorological Department, the cold wave has persisted over the past two days, leading to a noticeable dip in temperatures in various areas.

The erstwhile Medak district recorded a sharp drop in temperatures, with Kohir in Sangareddy district registering a minimum of 13.1°C and Shivampet in Medak district recording 13.9°C. In response, the Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Medak, Sangareddy, and Siddipet districts.

Dense fog was observed in several areas of Telangana, reducing visibility and adding to the chill. Agency areas in Andhra Pradesh also reported intense cold conditions, with residents grappling with the sharp drop in temperatures.

Officials have advised people to take necessary precautions to stay warm, particularly during the early morning and late-night hours.

