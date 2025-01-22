Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra CMs to Hold Round Table Discussion on Development, Innovation, and Sustainability

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis are set to come together for a high-level round table discussion on a wide range of key topics, including India’s developmental vision, welfare strategies, economic growth, innovation, technology, artificial intelligence, disruption, sustainability, job creation, and the future path forward.

The round table will serve as a platform for these leaders to exchange ideas and collaborate on strategies aimed at fostering economic progress and sustainable development across their respective states. With a focus on leveraging innovation and technology, the discussions are expected to address pressing challenges and opportunities in the current economic landscape, including the impact of artificial intelligence, digital transformation, and sustainable resource management.

Key areas of discussion will include regional connectivity, economic reforms, cross-state collaborations, and creating sustainable models for inclusive growth. The leaders will also explore ways to integrate technology into governance, enhance infrastructure, and ensure the equitable distribution of resources.

The event is anticipated to attract policymakers, industry leaders, and experts from various sectors, who will join the conversation to provide valuable insights and contribute to shaping a unified vision for regional growth and progress. The round table discussion will culminate in actionable solutions that aim to drive long-term sustainable development in the southern region of India.