Telangana Announces 13 Days of School Holidays for Dussehra

Hyderabad: The festive spirit of Dussehra is in full swing in Telangana, where a 13-day holiday period has been announced. The Telangana government has declared a holiday for schools and colleges from October 2 to October 14 on the occasion of Dussehra. The holidays will conclude on October 14, with educational activities resuming on October 15.

According to a notification issued by the Telangana Department of Education, no teaching activities will take place during the holiday period. This time is designated for students and teachers to celebrate, spend time with family, and prepare for the Dussehra festival.

October 2 marks Gandhi Jayanti, and the Dussehra Navratri festivities will begin on October 3. Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra, will be celebrated on October 12. Consequently, the Dussehra holidays will commence on October 2. The Telangana government has officially announced the 13-day break for educational institutions across the state.