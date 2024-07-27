Telangana Assembly Sees Lighter Moment as CM Revanth Reddy Offers Deputy CM Post to Akbaruddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: In a rare moment of humor and camaraderie, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy offered his Kodangal MLA seat and the Deputy CM post to AIMIM Floor Leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, bringing smiles and laughter to the faces of MLAs in the Assembly on Saturday.

The light-hearted exchange occurred during a discussion on the extension of the Metro Rail to the Old City. CM Revanth Reddy assured the Assembly of his commitment to completing the Metro Rail project within four years.

He remarked, “It is my responsibility that Metro Rail to Old City is completed within four years. My friend has given 10 years to his old friend (referring to KCR). I ask him to give just 4 years to me. It is my responsibility that Hyderabad Metro Rail is extended up to Chandrayangutta. I will ask for votes in Chandrayangutta only after completing the Metro Rail. I will ensure that our Congress candidate, who is a BC, wins in Chandrayangutta, and seek even Akbaruddin’s support.”

The playful banter took an amusing turn when someone in the House pointed out that Chandrayangutta is represented by Akbaruddin Owaisi. “What will happen to Owaisi if the Congress candidate wins from Chandrayangutta?” the person asked.

In response, Revanth Reddy humorously replied, “There is no problem for my friend Akbaruddin Owaisi. I will sacrifice my Kodangal seat for Akbaruddin Owaisi if he contests on the Congress B Form. I will personally file his nomination papers and ensure his thumping victory. Not just that, I will make him sit beside me and make him Deputy CM.”

This lighter moment between AIMIM’s Owaisi and CM Revanth Reddy had the MLAs present in the house bursting into laughter, highlighting a rare instance of good-natured jest in the political arena.