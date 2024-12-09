Telangana Assembly Winter Session: Key Issues Like Musi Project and Land Acquisition to Be Debated

Hyderabad: The Telangana Legislative Assembly’s winter session is set to commence on December 9, with discussions expected to focus on major issues such as the ruling Congress party’s electoral promises, recent attacks on government officials during public hearings on land acquisition, and the much-debated Musi River Restoration and Development Project.

This session holds special significance for the ruling Congress, as it coincides with the completion of the first year of its government. The Congress assumed power on December 7 last year, and the party is celebrating this milestone. Heated debates are anticipated as ruling and opposition members clash over various matters, including the government’s performance.

The opposition BRS and BJP are preparing to target Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s government, alleging failures and broken promises. Meanwhile, the Congress plans to highlight its achievements in the past year. CM Revanth Reddy, in a social media post on Sunday, outlined key accomplishments of his administration, emphasizing the government’s commitment to economic development and social welfare.

Opposition Prepares to Corner the Government

The BJP, on December 1, released a charge sheet listing what it called “failures” of the Congress government. Similarly, BRS MLA T. Harish Rao, a key leader in the opposition and the nephew of BRS chief K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), presented a charge sheet today, criticizing the Congress for its alleged inefficiencies over the past year.

Musi River Restoration Project in Focus

The winter session is expected to witness significant discussions on the Musi River Restoration and Development Project, a flagship initiative of the Congress government. The project aims to rejuvenate the historic Musi River, promising not only economic benefits but also the restoration of Hyderabad’s past glory. The government asserts that the project will enhance urban development and create new opportunities for the city.

However, the project has faced criticism from the opposition, particularly the BRS, which alleges that it involves large-scale demolition of homes belonging to the economically weaker sections. BRS leaders have labeled the project as a “corruption-driven scheme” and demanded greater transparency in its execution.

Legislative Agenda

Apart from the Musi project, other pressing issues likely to be discussed include land acquisition policies, infrastructure development, and the government’s strategies for addressing public grievances. The Congress is expected to table its achievements in areas such as welfare schemes, healthcare, and employment generation.

The Assembly session will commence on Monday at 10:30 a.m. Observers anticipate a contentious session, with both the ruling and opposition parties gearing up for intense debates over Telangana’s developmental trajectory and governance over the past year.