Telangana Braces for Very Heavy Rain from Aug 14–17, IMD Issues Red Alert

Hyderabad: The Meteorological Centre on Tuesday forecast very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Mahabubabad, Warangal, and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts of Telangana on Wednesday.

It said similar weather conditions are likely to prevail in Medak, Sangareddy, and Vikarabad districts on Thursday.

The report stated that heavy to very heavy rainfall is also expected in Kamareddy, Medak, Sangareddy, and Vikarabad districts on Wednesday, and in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Hyderabad, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Karimnagar, Medchal–Malkajgiri, Mulugu, Peddapalli, Ranga Reddy, and Siddipet districts on Thursday.

On Friday, heavy to very heavy rain is likely in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Hanumakonda, Hyderabad, Jangaon, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Medchal–Malkajgiri, Nalgonda, Ranga Reddy, Siddipet, Suryapet, Warangal, and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, while Kamareddy and Medak districts may experience similar conditions on Saturday.

The Met Centre warned of heavy rainfall at isolated places across Telangana over the next seven days, along with light to moderate rain or thundershowers at most places during the same period. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30–40 kmph are also likely at isolated places in almost all districts during the forecast period.

The southwest monsoon remained active over Telangana, with heavy to very heavy rainfall recorded in Warangal, Jangaon, and Suryapet, and heavy rainfall in Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Hanumakonda, and Nalgonda districts in the last 24 hours.

Rain occurred at many places across the state during the same period, the report added.