Telangana: BRS candidates lost deposits in 7 seats by supporting BJP: Congress

Hyderabad: Congress MP from Nagarkurnool Mallu Ravi on Thursday claimed seven of the eight seats won by the BJP in the just concluded Lok Sabha election in Telangana was because of support extended by the BRS candidates who forfeited their deposits in the process.

The BRS supported BJP candidates only to stop the Congress candidates from getting elected, said Mallu, who met AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence in Delhi and conveyed his thanks for allotting him a congress ticket.

During the meeting, Mallikarjun enquired about the total number of seats for Congress and BJP.

Mallu said, “This is the major reason that the BJP got 8 MPs”.

Three Dalits (SC) and one ST candidate have been elected on Congress tickets from the reserved seats. With Congress winning eight seats, it translates to 50 percent of its MPs comignf from reserved seats.

It may be mentioned here that the Congress, which had failed to win even one of the five reserved seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, won all the three SC reserved constituencies – Nagarkurnool (Mallu), Warangal (Kadiyam Kavya) and Peddapalli (G Vamshi Krishna) and a ST Constituency Mahabubabad (P Balaram Naik).

BJP retained the Adilabad ST Constituency ( G nagesh) while BRs which had won three SC seats and an ST constituency in the 2019 elections, did not win a single seat.