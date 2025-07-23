Telangana

Telangana Cabinet Meeting Scheduled for July 25

The meeting of the Telangana State Council of Ministers will be held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on July 25.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf23 July 2025 - 18:17
Telangana Cabinet Meeting Scheduled for July 25
Telangana Cabinet Meeting Scheduled for July 25

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: The meeting of the Telangana State Council of Ministers will be held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on July 25.

According to an official statement issued here today, the cabinet meeting will take place at 1600 hours in the Cabinet Meeting Hall, 6th Floor, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat.

Key administrative and policy matters are expected to be discussed during the meeting.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf23 July 2025 - 18:17
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
Back to top button