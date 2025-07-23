Telangana Cabinet Meeting Scheduled for July 25

Hyderabad: The meeting of the Telangana State Council of Ministers will be held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on July 25.

According to an official statement issued here today, the cabinet meeting will take place at 1600 hours in the Cabinet Meeting Hall, 6th Floor, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat.

Key administrative and policy matters are expected to be discussed during the meeting.