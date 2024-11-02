Telangana CEO releases draft electoral roll for 2025

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) C Sudharshan Reddy on Saturday released the draft electoral roll for the 2025 Special Summary Revision, covering all 119 Assembly constituencies in the state.

In a press conference here, Reddy stated that as of October 29, 2024, the total number of electors, including service electors, stands at 3,34,26,323. This total comprises 1,66,16,446 male voters, 1,68,07,100 female voters, and 2,777 third-gender voters. The draft roll also accounts for 15,948 service electors and 3,578 overseas electors.

The CEO explained that during the revision process, applications submitted before October 20, 2024, were processed, leading to 8,02,805 additions, 4,14,165 deletions, and 5,93,956 corrections in the entries from February 8, 2024, to October 20, 2024.

Furthermore, Reddy highlighted that the gender ratio has improved from 1009 in February 2024 to 1012 in the draft roll. There has also been a notable increase in young voters aged 18 to 19, from 8.51 lakh to 10.03 lakh. The roll includes 2,25,462 voters above 85 years of age and 5,28,085 persons with disabilities (PwDs). The count of third-gender voters has also risen from 2,737 to 2,777.

All eligible citizens who turned 18 by January 1, 2025, but have not yet enrolled are encouraged to apply during the claims and objections period, which runs from October 29 to November 28, 2024.

The final electoral roll will be published on January 6, 2025. Additionally, individuals who will turn 18 on April 1, July 1, and October 1, 2025, are eligible to apply in advance for inclusion in the roll. Special Campaign days on November 9 (Saturday) and November 10 (Sunday) have been organized to facilitate voter registration and updates, Reddy informed.

CEO Sudharshan Reddy urged citizens to verify their enrollment details, including polling station information, by logging into voters.eci.gov.in or using the Voter Helpline Mobile App (VHA). Any discrepancies can be corrected by submitting Form 8, available online or through the VHA, or by contacting the Booth Level Officer (BLO).

Deputy CEOs B Hari Singh and M Satya Vani, along with Joint Secretary G Devender and Deputy Collector B Chennayya, were also present at the event.