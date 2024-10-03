Telangana Chief Minister Directs Completion of Certificate Verification for DSC2024 Candidates

Chief Minister Revanth Anumula has instructed all district collectors in Telangana to complete the certificate verification process for candidates selected in the DSC2024 by October 5. This directive follows the announcement of results for 11,062 teacher vacancies, which were released just three days ago.

In light of the upcoming Dasara festival, the Chief Minister has also ordered that appointment letters be distributed to all selected candidates at LB Stadium on October 9. During a video conference with district collectors, he emphasized the importance of meeting the deadline for certificate verification. Education department officials informed the Chief Minister that verification for 9,090 candidates has already been completed.

This initiative marks a significant step towards filling teacher positions and ensuring timely employment for selected candidates in the state.