Telangana CM attends LWE-affected states meeting in New Delhi

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy along with senior officials attended the Left-Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected states meeting held under the chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at New Delhi on Monday.

Along with Telangana CM, the CMs of Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh also attended the meeting.

The Chief Minister along with the State Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari, Director General of Police (DGP) Jitender, Chief Minister’s Principal Secretary Vasishta Adi, Additional DGP of Intelligence V. Shivadhar Reddy, and SIB IGP B. Sumathi attended the meeting, an official release from CMs office said here.