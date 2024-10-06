Telangana CM criticises previous Govt’s job recruitment delays

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy criticized the previous government led by former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) for delaying job recruitment for years and keeping positions stuck at the notification stage.

The comments came as CM Reddy handed over appointment letters to 1,635 selected candidates for various government posts, including Assistant Executive Engineers, Agriculture Officers, Physical Education Teachers, Librarians, and Veterinary Assistant Surgeons, at a ceremony held at Shilpakalavedika, Madhapur on Sunday.

The Chief Minister congratulated the newly appointed recruits and urged them to actively contribute to the reconstruction and development of Telangana.

Highlighting the importance of engineers in society, CM Reddy said, “Projects like the 360 km Regional Ring Road, radial roads, Future City, Pharma City, and the 55 km Musi River Development Project will be executed by your hands and set a benchmark for the nation.”

He emphasized that the previous government’s indifference and lack of responsibility in job recruitments had led to widespread frustration and distrust among the youth.

“The former administration issued job notifications but failed to deliver employment, leaving aspirants waiting for years. When we raised the unemployment siren and told people that they would get jobs only if KCR’s government lost theirs, the public trusted us and elected the Congress.”

Reflecting on the Congress government’s commitment to employment, CM Reddy said, “Within 90 days of forming the new government, we provided appointment letters to 30,000 individuals.

Today, on the eve of Dussehra, we are issuing more appointment letters to bring joy to every family in Telangana. A total of 1,635 candidates are receiving appointment documents today, making it a memorable occasion.”

He assured that the recruitment process would continue with sincerity and responsibility and that on October 9, the government would issue appointment letters to an additional 11,063 teachers.

CM Reddy also took a dig at the previous government, questioning why it did not fulfill job notifications issued as early as 2015. He noted that the sacrifices of unemployed students during the Telangana movement were used by KCR as a political shield, and now, the reality has come to light.

On the development front, the Chief Minister announced that the Musi Riverfront Development Project would proceed without delay and promised housing solutions for residents in the Musi catchment area to ensure a better future.

“Your work is not just a job—it’s an emotion tied to the state’s progress. Be dedicated, committed, and responsible in your professional duties to maintain the trust of the people,” the Chief Minister advised the newly appointed candidates.

He extended Bathukamma and Dussehra greetings to the people of Telangana and expressed confidence that the new recruits would excel in their roles and bring a positive change to public administration.

Ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar, Tummala Nageswara Rao, Seethakka, Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy, Konda Surekha, Government Advisors Vem Narender Reddy, K Keshav Rao, Farmers Commission Chairman Kodanda Reddy, MLAs, MLCs, Corporation Chairmen, Chief Secretary Shantikumari, others were present