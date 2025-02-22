Telangana CM Defends Caste Census, Challenges Opposition

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has come forward in defense of the caste census, stating that he has been presented with a unique opportunity to launch an initiative that no other Chief Minister in the country has pursued.

Revanth Reddy Highlights the Telangana Model

Addressing a gathering of BC leaders at Praja Bhavan on Saturday, the CM emphasized that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is committed to implementing the Telangana model nationwide, showing support for the caste census.

Criticism of BJP’s Stance

Revanth Reddy took aim at the BJP, accusing the party of distorting the facts surrounding the caste census. He urged BC leaders to ensure the survey reaches the people and defended the methodology used, claiming it was scientifically precise and transparent. He also challenged opposition leaders from the BRS and BJP to point out any errors in the census.

Also Read: Telangana Government to Fill Over 14,000 Anganwadi Teacher and Helper Vacancies

Accusations Against Previous Government

The CM criticized the previous BRS government, led by KCR, for providing misleading data through the Sakalajanula survey, which was not officially released due to its inaccuracies. In contrast, he affirmed that his government had conducted a thorough and transparent census, surveying 150 houses per cluster and relying on self-reported data.

Response to BJP’s Criticism of Including Muslims in BC Category

Revanth Reddy also addressed the BJP’s criticism of including Muslims in the BC category, pointing out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had implemented the same measure in Gujarat. The CM reaffirmed his commitment to fulfilling Rahul Gandhi’s promise and ensuring accurate representation for BC communities.