Telangana CM Felicitates Paralympic Medalist Jeevanji Deepti, Announces ₹1 Crore Cash Award and Government Job

Hyderabad: Hon’ble Chief Minister of Telangana, Sri A. Revanth Reddy, felicitated Jeevanji Deepti, a young athlete from Telangana, who made the state proud by winning a bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Paralympics in the women’s 400-meter T20 race. The Chief Minister honored Deepti at his Jubilee Hills residence, acknowledging her outstanding achievement and dedication.

In recognition of her success on the global stage, the Chief Minister announced a range of rewards for Deepti, including a Group-2 level government job, a cash prize of ₹1 crore, and a 500-square-yard plot in Warangal. He also extended a special cash award of ₹10 lakhs to Deepti’s coach, Nagapuri Ramesh, for his role in guiding and mentoring her.

Deepti’s remarkable performance at the Paralympics, despite the challenges of physical disability, has inspired many and demonstrated that determination and hard work can overcome any obstacles. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed pride in her achievement and reiterated his government’s commitment to supporting athletes, particularly those with disabilities.

During the event, CM Reddy also directed officials to ensure better training facilities and necessary support for para-athletes and other sportspersons across the state. He emphasized the need for creating an encouraging environment that will allow talented athletes to excel at the international level.

The felicitation ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including MP Porika Balram, MLA K.R. Nagaraju, and Telangana Sports Authority (SAT) Chairman Shiva Sena, along with other senior officials. The Chief Minister’s recognition of Deepti’s achievements reflects the state’s dedication to nurturing sports talent and providing equal opportunities to para-athletes.

Jeevanji Deepti’s victory in the 400m T20 race at the Paris Paralympics marks a significant milestone for Telangana, further raising the bar for athletes representing India on the world stage. The state government’s support and rewards are expected to motivate many other aspiring athletes in the region to pursue their dreams, regardless of challenges.