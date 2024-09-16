HyderabadTelangana

Telangana CM greets Muslims on occasion of Milad-Un-Nabi

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy extended greetings to the Muslim community on the occasion of "Milad -Un -Nabi " festival on Monday.

Syed Iftequar
Prophet Muhammad's (PBUH) Life: A Guiding Light for All Humanity: CM Revanth Reddy

In a message, Reddy said Milad-Un-Nabi is an annual festival commemorating the birthday of Prophet Muhammad on the holy day.

He said that the teachings of Prophet Muhammad – peace, brotherhood, compassion and righteous living are guiding the world.

The CM said that the People’s Government is committed to the socio-economic upliftment of the Muslim community and assured the government will accord priority to the development of the Muslims in the state.

