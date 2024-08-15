Telangana CM Hoists National Flag at Golconda Fort, Unveils New Rythu Bharosa Benefits for Farm Laborers

Hyderabad: In a surprising announcement during the Independence Day celebrations, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy declared that the Rythu Bharosa scheme would now extend financial assistance of Rs 12,000 to farm labourers. This decision, which was not part of the prepared speech, caught many by surprise.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister unfurled the tricolor and reviewed the Independence Day parade at the historic Golconda Fort.

Revanth Reddy reiterated his government’s commitment to providing Rs 15,000 per acre to eligible farmers under the Rythu Bharosa scheme, an increase from the previous government’s assistance of Rs 10,000 per acre. He also highlighted the efforts to ensure transparency in implementing the scheme, with a Cabinet Subcommittee actively seeking feedback from various stakeholders.

In addition to this, the Chief Minister announced that Telangana would join the Fasal Bima Yojana, with the government covering the insurance premiums on behalf of farmers. This move aims to provide crop security without adding financial burden to the farming community.

The Chief Minister also emphasized the government’s success in waiving farm loans. On July 18, Rs 6,098 crore was directly deposited into farmers’ bank accounts as part of the first installment, benefiting over 6.40 lakh farmers. He further announced the waiver of farm loans up to Rs 2 lakhs, with the government spending Rs 31,000 crore on the initiative.

Addressing the financial health of the state, Revanth Reddy mentioned ongoing efforts to restructure state debts and shared details of a recent meeting with the World Bank President. Talks were held to secure financial assistance at low-interest rates to support Telangana’s development.

This unexpected announcement reflects the government’s commitment to the agricultural sector and its intent to support not only farmers but also farm labourers in Telangana.