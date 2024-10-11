Telangana CM Invited to Lay Foundation for Indian Navy Radar Project in Vikarabad

Hyderabad: In a significant development for India’s defense infrastructure, the Indian Navy is set to establish a radar project in Damagundam, located in Vikarabad district, Telangana. The foundation stone for this vital defense installation will be laid in a ceremony scheduled for the 15th of this month. The radar project is expected to play a crucial role in enhancing India’s maritime security.

Telangana Chief Minister, Revanth Anumula, has been formally invited to participate in the foundation-laying event. The invitation was extended by Parigi MLA, Dr. T. Rammohan Reddy, and the Director of the Damagundam Radar Project, Rajbir Singh, along with senior Navy officials. They met the Chief Minister at his residence in Jubilee Hills to extend the formal invitation.

The radar project is expected to be established in the Puduru Mandal, under the Parigi constituency. This strategic installation is poised to strengthen the defense network of the country, adding another layer of security to India’s maritime borders.

The radar project will not only bolster national security but also likely bring significant development to the surrounding region, fostering infrastructure growth and potential job opportunities.

The foundation-laying ceremony is anticipated to attract various dignitaries and senior defense officials, marking a major milestone for the Indian Navy in the southern part of the country.