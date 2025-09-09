Telangana

Telangana CM Meets FM Nirmala Sitharaman, Seeks Support for Young India Model Schools and Loan Restructuring

Telangana Chief Minister held a crucial meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss key issues concerning the state’s development and financial stability.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf9 September 2025 - 21:33
During the meeting, the CM requested central financial assistance for the establishment of Young India Model Schools being constructed across 105 constituencies in Telangana. He emphasized that these schools are being developed with the vision of providing international-standard education to students belonging to SC, ST, BC, and Minority communities.

The CM also raised concerns over the mounting financial burden inherited from the previous government, which had borrowed heavily at high interest rates under various schemes. He urged the Union Finance Ministry to grant permission for the restructuring of these loans, easing the state’s financial pressure.

Telangana Congress MPs and senior officials from the Finance Department were also present during the meeting.

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
