Telangana CM Meets FM Nirmala Sitharaman, Seeks Support for Young India Model Schools and Loan Restructuring

Telangana Chief Minister held a crucial meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss key issues concerning the state’s development and financial stability.

During the meeting, the CM requested central financial assistance for the establishment of Young India Model Schools being constructed across 105 constituencies in Telangana. He emphasized that these schools are being developed with the vision of providing international-standard education to students belonging to SC, ST, BC, and Minority communities.

The CM also raised concerns over the mounting financial burden inherited from the previous government, which had borrowed heavily at high interest rates under various schemes. He urged the Union Finance Ministry to grant permission for the restructuring of these loans, easing the state’s financial pressure.

Telangana Congress MPs and senior officials from the Finance Department were also present during the meeting.