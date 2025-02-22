Telangana CM Monitors Rescue Operations at SLBC Tunnel

Telangana

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is closely monitoring the ongoing rescue operations at the SLBC Tunnel in Nagar Kurnool district, where a roof section collapsed near Domalapenta, trapping eight workers.

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is closely monitoring the ongoing rescue operations at the SLBC Tunnel in Nagar Kurnool district, where a roof section collapsed near Domalapenta, trapping eight workers.

CM Directs Swift Rescue Operations

The Chief Minister has instructed officials to expedite the rescue efforts and ensure the safe evacuation of those trapped in the tunnel. Following his directions, Ministers N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and Jupally Krishna Rao, along with senior police and irrigation officials, have rushed to the site. The District Collector, Superintendent of Police, and other authorities are overseeing the operations on the ground.

Medical Assistance and Full Government Support

Revanth Reddy has also ordered immediate medical assistance for the injured and assured the affected families of full government support. Specialized rescue teams from the SDRF and NDRF are en route to assist in the operations.

High Alert and Continuous Updates

The Chief Minister has instructed all departments to remain on high alert and take necessary precautions during the rescue process. Officials have been directed to provide real-time updates on the situation, according to an official statement from the Chief Minister’s Office.

Union Minister Urges Immediate Intervention

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay, has contacted NDRF officials, urging their immediate intervention. NDRF teams from Vijayawada and Hyderabad, along with their Commandant, are on their way to the accident site to oversee the ongoing rescue efforts.

