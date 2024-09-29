Telangana CM pledges to strengthen healthcare system

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday affirmed his government’s commitment to improving the state’s healthcare infrastructure. Revanth Reddy, who participated in Pink Power Run 2024 event here, promised to strenghten the healthcare system, an official release said.

The government will build more hospitals and create a society where women’s health and welfare are given utmost attention.

It is also committed to improving healthcare for women, he said adding “we strongly believe that women’s health is the foundation to the well-being of families and communities”.

To raise awareness about the growing incidence of breast cancer in India, MEIL (Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd) and the Sudha Reddy Foundations organised the Pink Power Run 2024 at the Gachibowli Stadium here.

The Pink Power Run featured 3 km, 5 km, and 10 km race categories.

Telangana Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha, MEIL Managing Director P V Krishna Reddy and Sudha Reddy Foundation founder Sudha Reddy flagged off the Pink Power Run, a release from the organisers said.

One of the highlights of the event was the attempt to set a Guinness World Record by thousands of individuals, who assembled to create a massive Bird-Shaped Human Chain of Runners adorned entirely in pink, it said. This visually striking formation symbolised unity, hope, and the unwavering resolve to combat breast cancer, the release added.