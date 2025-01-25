Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Reviews New Osmania Hospital Construction Plans

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy conducted a review meeting with officials regarding the construction of the new Osmania Hospital in Goshamahal, set to begin with a foundation stone laying ceremony on January 31.

The CM instructed officials to make the necessary preparations for the groundbreaking ceremony, emphasizing the importance of creating a hospital with modern facilities and infrastructure. He stressed that the new hospital should be designed with future needs in mind and should feature corporate hospital-style amenities, including ample parking, morgue, and other essential facilities.

During the review, the CM also suggested several changes to the road layouts and building designs to improve accessibility and functionality. He directed that comprehensive plans for the layout, building designs, and landscaping be prepared in advance to ensure smooth execution.

The CM further emphasized that the hospital’s construction should ensure no inconvenience to patients and medical staff, prioritizing comfort and accessibility. These changes are aimed at making the hospital a modern, world-class healthcare facility for the people of Telangana.