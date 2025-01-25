Hyderabad

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Reviews New Osmania Hospital Construction Plans

The CM further emphasized that the hospital’s construction should ensure no inconvenience to patients and medical staff, prioritizing comfort and accessibility. These changes are aimed at making the hospital a modern, world-class healthcare facility for the people of Telangana.

Syed Mubashir25 January 2025 - 19:20
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Reviews New Osmania Hospital Construction Plans
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Reviews New Osmania Hospital Construction Plans

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy conducted a review meeting with officials regarding the construction of the new Osmania Hospital in Goshamahal, set to begin with a foundation stone laying ceremony on January 31.

The CM instructed officials to make the necessary preparations for the groundbreaking ceremony, emphasizing the importance of creating a hospital with modern facilities and infrastructure. He stressed that the new hospital should be designed with future needs in mind and should feature corporate hospital-style amenities, including ample parking, morgue, and other essential facilities.

Also Read: Land Acquisition Preparations Underway for KBR Park Expansion

During the review, the CM also suggested several changes to the road layouts and building designs to improve accessibility and functionality. He directed that comprehensive plans for the layout, building designs, and landscaping be prepared in advance to ensure smooth execution.

The CM further emphasized that the hospital’s construction should ensure no inconvenience to patients and medical staff, prioritizing comfort and accessibility. These changes are aimed at making the hospital a modern, world-class healthcare facility for the people of Telangana.

OSMANIA HOSPITAL Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Reviews New Osmania Hospital Construction Plans

Tags
Syed Mubashir25 January 2025 - 19:20

Related Articles

Hyderabad: GHMC Destroys Shops, Parts of Mosque, and Pista House in Hashamabad and Bandlaguda: Video

Hyderabad: GHMC Destroys Shops, Parts of Mosque, and Pista House in Hashamabad and Bandlaguda: Video

25 January 2025 - 19:33
UBS to Double its GCC Operations in Hyderabad, Adding 1,800 Jobs

UBS to Double its GCC Operations in Hyderabad, Adding 1,800 Jobs

25 January 2025 - 17:50
Pharmacy Experts from CPA & IPA Conduct Workshop on Clinical Consultation Skills at SUCP

Pharmacy Experts from CPA & IPA Conduct Workshop on Clinical Consultation Skills at SUCP

25 January 2025 - 17:46
India-U.S. Workforce Coalition to Empower Underserved Communities through Skill Development

India-U.S. Workforce Coalition to Empower Underserved Communities through Skill Development

25 January 2025 - 17:33
Back to top button