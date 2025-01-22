Land Acquisition Preparations Underway for KBR Park Expansion

Hyderabad: The Telangana government’s ambitious plan to decongest traffic around KBR Park by constructing flyovers and underpasses under the Hyderabad City Innovative and Transformative Infrastructure (H-City) project has hit a major roadblock. Despite administrative approval for ₹1,090 crore to build eight steel bridges and six underpasses across six junctions, the project’s land acquisition process has made little progress, delaying the tendering process.

The area around KBR Park, known for its high-profile properties owned by VIPs, political leaders, and film personalities, has become a challenging terrain for land acquisition due to legal and administrative hurdles. Amid these complications, the town planning department has finalized a Road Development Plan (RDP) for three junctions, requiring the acquisition of 105 properties. This plan will be presented in a meeting chaired by Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi on Thursday for approval.

Also Read: Yadadri RRR Land Acquisition: Compensation Rates Revealed, Farmers Await Final Offer

Details of the RDP Plan

At Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital Junction, roads will be expanded to 33, 36, and 60 meters, requiring the acquisition of 18 properties.

At Jubilee Hills Check Post Junction, road widening to 33, 45.5, and 45 meters will involve acquiring 47 properties.

At the Mughda Junction, roads will be expanded to 30 and 36 meters, necessitating the acquisition of 40 properties.

H-City Project Design

The six junctions around KBR Park—Agrasen, Film Nagar, Cancer Hospital, Jubilee Hills Check Post, KBR Park main gate, and others—are set to witness extensive infrastructural upgrades. The plan includes eight steel bridges and six underpasses, with four bridges near Jubilee Hills and KBR entrance junctions. Additionally, a flyover with two lanes will connect Chiranjeevi Blood Bank to Road No. 45, while a four-lane road underpass will connect KBR Park to Road No. 36.

Notable Properties Affected

Prominent landmarks such as the TDP office and properties owned by former minister Jana Reddy and actor-turned-politician Balakrishna are part of the areas identified for land acquisition. Despite initial markings and proposals, resistance from property owners has further complicated the process, making the project a focal point of contention.

Upcoming Meeting

A standing committee meeting, chaired by Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, will take place on Thursday to discuss and approve the RDP plan and an increase in the estimated cost of the H-City project. The agenda includes discussions on acquiring 227 properties for various H-City projects, multi-modal market development in Narayanaguda, nala desilting work, and CRMP scheme proposals.

Traffic Relief Around KBR Park

As part of the plan, existing roads around KBR Park will be widened from 100 feet to 120 feet, with underpasses and steel bridges to ensure smooth traffic flow. Once completed, the project aims to alleviate traffic congestion in the area and enhance connectivity across Jubilee Hills, Road No. 45, CVR News Junction, and Banjara Hills Road No. 12.

While the designs for flyovers and underpasses are complete and preliminary soil tests have been conducted, the project’s success depends heavily on resolving the ongoing land acquisition challenges.