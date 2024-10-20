Telangana CM urges ISB students to become brand ambassadors for Hyderabad and New India

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy emphasised the pivotal role that students at the Indian School of Business (ISB) play as “brand ambassadors” for Hyderabad, Telangana, and the vision of New India.

In his keynote address at the ISB Leadership Summit 2024 held at its campus, here on Sunday, CM Reddy addressed the theme of “Leadership in New India” and shared his insights, urging students to embrace courage and sacrifice as key values in leadership.

He drew inspiration from leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, and other stalwarts from the Congress party, emphasising the importance of risk-taking and hard work in achieving greatness.

“You are young, intelligent, and exceptional,” the Chief Minister remarked, as he encouraged the students to maintain direct contact with people from all walks of life. He underlined the importance of treating everyone with respect and staying connected to the community to achieve success.

Reddy also outlined his ambitious vision for Telangana, setting the goal of transforming the state into a trillion-dollar GDP economy and positioning Hyderabad as a USD 600 billion global city.

He urged ISB students to take this message to the world, highlighting that Hyderabad should not only compete with Indian cities but with global hubs like New York, London, Paris, Tokyo, and Seoul.

In line with this vision, the Chief Minister revealed plans to establish a Skill University and a Sports University, inspired by his visit to South Korea. He emphasized the importance of sports excellence, lamenting India’s struggle to win Olympic gold medals and expressing his dream of making Hyderabad a role model for the nation.

Reddy invited ISB students to collaborate with the state government, offering them opportunities and challenges, even if it meant working without high salaries initially. “Together, we can make Telangana and Hyderabad the best in the world,” he said.