Telangana competes with world: CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has informed that Telangana’s competition is not with neighbouring States, but with the world in terms of development.

Speaking at a programme after inaugurating IT firm Cognizant’s new campus at Kokapet here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said that Hyderabad was an ideal place for investments, and it was a platform for industrialists.

Our ambition is to transform Telangana into a trillion-dollar economy in the next 10 years. Even if there are differences among the political parties, there are no arguments in the development of Hyderabad,” Revanth Reddy said.

The Chief Minister stated that like Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Cyberabad, the State government is going to develop the fourth city, the future city and said that the development of Future City will prove his government’s sincerity and commitment in the days to come.

He assured all the support for Cognizant’s expansion in Telangana and extended the best wishes for the expansion of new campus.

The city of Hyderabad has a history of more than four hundred years. The foundation for the development of IT in Hyderabad was laid with the efforts of former prime minister late Rajiv Gandhi.

After that, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and former chief minister late YS Rajasekhar Reddy continued the development of IT in Hyderabad. Like Hyderabad has been developing by the day, the Cognizant has grown step by step. Cognizant is recognised as the second largest employer in the Telangana State,” Revanth Reddy said.