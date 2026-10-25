Telangana Congress Has Become a TDP-RSS-BJP Congress: Bhargav Deshpande

Hyderabad: Former NSUI state president Bhargav Deshpande has launched a sharp attack on the Telangana Congress government, alleging that the party has come under the influence of leaders associated with the ideologies of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Deshpande said he had been associated with the Congress party since 2006 but claimed that the party’s current functioning was significantly different from what it had been in the past.

“This is not the Congress we knew earlier. The Congress in Telangana is now operating under the influence of TDP, RSS and BJP ideologies,” he alleged.

Targeting senior Congress leaders N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and D. Sridhar Babu, Deshpande claimed that all three had completely surrendered to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

He also alleged that the administration in Telangana was contrary to the positions and principles advocated by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi.

“Rahul Gandhi speaks about one set of principles in Delhi, but governance in Telangana is proceeding in a completely opposite direction,” Deshpande said.

Questioning the argument that Revanth Reddy’s leadership alone had brought the Congress to power in Telangana, Deshpande asked why the Chief Minister had not brought the Telugu Desam Party to power if his personal political influence was the decisive factor.

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He further alleged that only four or five people close to Revanth Reddy had benefited under the present government, while others had been left behind.

Describing the present dispensation as a departure from the Congress party’s original ideology, Deshpande referred to it as a “TDP-RSS Congress” rather than the original Congress.

Concluding his criticism, the former NSUI state president raised the slogan, “Leave Congress, Save Telangana,” calling for a reassessment of the party’s direction and governance in the state.

His remarks highlight the criticism emerging from within Congress circles over the party’s leadership and political direction in Telangana.