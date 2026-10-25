Telangana Food Safety Officials Flag Hygiene Violations at Sweet Shops and Bakeries

Hyderabad: Telangana food safety officials have identified several hygiene violations at sweet shops, bakeries and food manufacturing units during statewide inspections conducted on October 23. The inspections revealed issues including dirty floors, clogged drains and food handlers working without gloves or hairnets.

The inspections were carried out by the Telangana food safety department under its food safety enforcement initiative, TG SAFE, to assess hygiene standards and ensure compliance with food safety regulations.

During the inspections, officials collected 38 food samples over suspicions of adulteration. The samples have been sent for laboratory testing, and the results are awaited.

Authorities issued improvement notices to 20 establishments, directing them to address the deficiencies identified during the inspections. A show-cause notice was also issued to one establishment over the violations observed.

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The hygiene lapses reported during the inspections have raised concerns about food handling practices and sanitation at establishments involved in preparing and selling food products.

Officials stressed the importance of maintaining clean premises, ensuring proper drainage and requiring food handlers to use protective equipment, including gloves and hairnets, while handling food.

The department plans to conduct follow-up inspections to verify whether the establishments have corrected the identified deficiencies. Further action will be taken based on the findings of the re-inspections and the laboratory results of the collected samples.

The statewide drive is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen food safety monitoring and protect consumers from adulterated food products and unhygienic food preparation practices.