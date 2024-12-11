Telangana considers Best Legislative Assembly Person Award : Speaker

Hyderabad: Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar has informed that a proposal of announcing the Best Legislative Assembly Person Award in Telangana on the lines of the Best Parliamentarian Award is being considered.

Addressing the two-day Legislature Orientation programme for Telangana MLAs and MLCs at MCRHRD Institute in Jubilee Hills here on Wednesday, the Speaker said the Legislatures play an active role in a democracy and the responsibility of making laws in accordance with the aspirations of the people lies with the Members of the legislature.

“The Legislators should be accountable to the people. Along with the formulation of laws, there is also a need to discuss their implementation and how useful the laws are to the people,” Prasad Kumar said.

The Speaker further stated that it is necessary for the Members to have a complete understanding of the affairs of the Legislative Assembly and then only, the Members can speak meaningfully in the House.

“This orientation programme will be very useful for all MLAs and MLCs, including new Members,” he pointed out.

Minister for Legislative Affairs Sridhar Babu said such orientation programmes had never been organised in the last ten years and the previous BRS government ignored the importance of conducting training sessions to the newly elected legislators.

“The legislature meeting has nothing to do with the political parties. It is unfortunate that BRS MLAs and MLCs have stayed away from such important programme,” he pointed out.

Minister for Irrigation Uttam Kumar Reddy said that since 2014, the Assembly sessions have been held for only 4 to 5 days and the previous BRS government didn’t hold the sessions to prevent public issues from being discussed.

“During the current Congress government’s tenure, we definitely want the Assembly sessions to be held for as many days as possible,” he said.

Ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Tummala Nageswara Rao and Ponnam Prabhakar, Legislature Secretary Dr. Narasimha Charyulu, 65 MLAs and MLCs were present in the programme.